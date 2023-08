August 07, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has sanctioned the prosecution of six people accused of murder during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, Raj Niwas officials said. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Shahid alias Allah Mehar, a resident of New Mustafabad. According to officials, the accused told the police that they had forcefully entered the office of a private firm, looted it with the other rioters, and shot the victim on the roof of the building.