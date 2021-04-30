Delhi

Six of a family killedin cylinder explosion

Charred remains of the cylinder explosion in south-west Delhi’s Bijwasan on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Six members of a family died after a cylinder caught fire in a shanty in south-west Delhi’s Bijwasan on early Thursday, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received a call about a fire in a transformer at Balmiki Colony around 12.30 a.m. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The officials said the fire came from a transformer and flames spread rapidly to two shanties nearby.

There were two to three shanties in a field at Balmiki Colony, said a senior police officer. Due to the fire and cylinder blast, labourer Kamlesh (37), his wife Budhani (32), their two daughters aged 16 and 12, and two sons aged 6 years and 3 months, died.

After the blaze was doused, fire officials and police personnel shifted the bodies to Safdarjung Hospital. Five persons in the other shanty are safe, police said. A case will be registered under relevant sections of law, they added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 1:11:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/six-of-a-family-killedin-cylinder-explosion/article34444951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY