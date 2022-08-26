Six of a family found dead in Ambala

ADVERTISEMENT

Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead inside a house in Ambala’s Balana village on Friday under mysterious circumstances. The police have registered a case of murder and abetment to suicide against two persons in this connection.

The police suspect that one of the deceased, working with a private company in Yamunanagar, poisoned his aged parents, young children and his wife before killing himself. The deaths came to light on Friday morning after the family did not respond to phone calls from one of their relatives. He then alerted the neighbours who went inside the house to find the family unconscious and informed the police.

The police along with the crime team reached the spot. All six were declared brought dead at a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Station House Officer, Sadar, Munish Sharma, said that they have recovered a note from the spot in which the man has named and blamed two of his employers for harassing him and seeking money from him. “We have registered a murder case against the two based on the contents of the note and preliminary investigation is on. The post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death,” said Mr. Sharma.

(Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)