Six Nigerian nationals held for cheating people of lakhs

December 17, 2022 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Six persons, including a couple, were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly duping people of lakhs on the pretext of sending them expensive gifts from abroad. DCP (South) Chandan Choudhary said the police received a complaint from a 62-year-old professor who claimed to have received a “friend request” on Facebook from a woman claiming to be a resident of the United Kingdom.

“Eventually she said she’ll gift him expensive mobiles and gold-plated wristwatches,” the DCP said. Subsequently, the complainant received a call from a person claiming to be from the Excise Department, demanding the payment duty charges to release the parcel. The complainant ended up paying ₹27 lakh to them, the DCP added.

The police arrested six accused, all Nigerian nationals, including a couple identified as John Chuhukwuma Onyema and Nirupama Onyema.