  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Six Nigerian nationals held for cheating people of lakhs

December 17, 2022 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons, including a couple, were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly duping people of lakhs on the pretext of sending them expensive gifts from abroad. DCP (South) Chandan Choudhary said the police received a complaint from a 62-year-old professor who claimed to have received a “friend request” on Facebook from a woman claiming to be a resident of the United Kingdom.

“Eventually she said she’ll gift him expensive mobiles and gold-plated wristwatches,” the DCP said. Subsequently, the complainant received a call from a person claiming to be from the Excise Department, demanding the payment duty charges to release the parcel. The complainant ended up paying ₹27 lakh to them, the DCP added.

The police arrested six accused, all Nigerian nationals, including a couple identified as John Chuhukwuma Onyema and Nirupama Onyema.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / fraud

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.