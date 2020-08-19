Six names recommended for posting as Delhi HC judges

NEW DELHI

19 August 2020 04:57 IST

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde has recommended the names of six advocates for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The Collegium, at a meeting held on Monday, recommended advocates Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna, as judges of the High Court.

The Collegium has been informally considering names for Supreme Court appointments too.

It has approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj as judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In an earlier series of recommendations, the Collegium recommended several judicial officers and advocates for Allahabad, Kerala and Gujarat High Courts. The Collegium had met on August 14.

Four judicial officers — Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand, and Saroj Yadav — have been recommended for posting as judges of the Allahabad High Court at a meeting held on August 14. The proposal for elevation of advocates Murali Purushothaman and Ziyad Rahman, along with judicial officers Karunakaran Babu and Dr. Kauser Edappagath, was recommended for Kerala High Court judgeships. Advocates Vaibhavi Devang Nanavati, Nirzarkumar Sushilkumar Desai, and Nikhil Shreedharan Kariel were recommended for Gujarat High Court.