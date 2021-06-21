Six missing after major fire in a Delhi shoe factory

About 24 fire tenders are fighting the blaze at West Delhi’s Udyog Nagar

Six workers were reported missing after a major fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi’s Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Other workers had been rescued and no injuries reported yet, they said.

Police, however, said five to six workers were suspected to be trapped inside the premises even as the search and rescue operation was still under way.

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 a.m., following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and more fire engines were on the way.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said “We got a PCR call about fire in a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar around 8.56 a.m. Twenty four fire tenders are at the spot and 15 more vehicles have been called even as efforts are under way to bring the blaze under control.”

Preliminary enquiry suggested that the building houses a shoe manufacturing unit-cum -godown, he said.

The officials said fire-fighting operations were going on and two CATS ambulances were also at spot to attend to any emergencies.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.