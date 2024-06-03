GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Six minors, being ‘trafficked’ from Jharkhand to Delhi, rescued

Published - June 03, 2024 01:55 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Alisha Dutta

Six minor girls from Jharkhand who were being brought to the Capital on a train by alleged traffickers were rescued on May 29 after an alert co-passenger, who works as a counsellor at Jharkhand Bhawan in Delhi, notified the authorities.

Nirmala Khalko, who has worked closely with children trafficked from Jharkhand, said she called the authorities, who rescued the minors after the train reached Delhi, after noticing that the children sounded distressed while talking to their parents and spoke in an accent that was distinct from that of the alleged traffickers, who claimed to be the victim’s relatives.

The minors, aged 12 to 17, are presently with a Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and their statements are being recorded for further investigation, a senior police officer said. The girls belong to Gumla and Simdega districts of Jharkhand.

Chance encounter

Ms. Khalko said she, along with the minors and their alleged traffickers, had boarded the Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express from Ranchi on May 28. Soon after they took their seats — three minors with a woman in the seat opposite Ms. Khalko’s — in the sleeper coach, the Jharkhand Bhawan official struck up a conversation with her fellow passengers, and subsequenty alerted officials.

Over the next couple of hours, the Jharkhand Bhawan official gathered information about the three minors and learnt that there were three more minors in the compartment. They were rescued when the train reached Anand Vihar railway station, said Ms. Khalko.

The complainant said she noticed the girls sounding distressed while speaking to their parents on call

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.