Six men jailed for damaging two CATS ambulances at petrol pump

Six men have been arrested for allegedly damaging two CATS ambulances at a petrol pump in front of Burari transport authority on Saturday, the police said on Monday. All the accused were CATS staff and former employees, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Kumar Singh said that the accused have been identified as Sanjay, Vishal, Amit, Govind Kashyap, Ajay Kumar and Neeraj.

“After interrogation, they were produced before the court and were sent to Tihar jail for 14 days,” Mr. Singh said.

The police said that on Saturday, four CATS ambulances had reported from Usmanpur to the transport office in Burari for fitness certificate. After the fitness test, two CATS ambulances came to the petrol pump in front of the transport authority and the drivers went to make payment.

In the meantime, six persons came with their faces covered and started fighting with the drivers and smashed the windscreen of the vehicles, the officer said. He said that a case was registered against the accused for damaging public property.

The accused were among those who had started a strike last week demanding rollback of the policy to outsource operation and maintenance of free ambulance service to a private firm. They told the police that they wanted to sabotage CATS vehicles.

“It is hereby emphasised that under no circumstances, will protesters be allowed to take law in their own hands and damage government properties,” Mr. Singh added.