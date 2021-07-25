Six labourers injured as speeding car jumps kerb

Six labourers sitting on the roadside sustained injuries when a speeding car hit them in outer north Delhi’s Narela, the police said on Saturday. The accused is absconding.

A PCR call regarding an accident in Narela Industrial Area was received on Friday. By the time the police reached the site, the injured had been taken to a hospital. The offending vehicle was found at the spot.

“An inquiry revealed that the car was coming from Narela and going towards Bawana. The driver lost control due to speeding and hit the labourers who were sitting on the side of the road. They were taken to a hospital in an ambulance,” the police said.

The injured have been identified as Narender, 43, Sharad, 40, Sanjay, 35, Sunil, 30, Nand Lal, 32, and Sukhdin, 21.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act of negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged. “The registered owner of the vehicle is a resident of Sonipat. Upon interrogation, he said that a person named Dharmender had taken the car. Dharmender’s phone was found inside the offending car. He is absconding,” said the DCP.