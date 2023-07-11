HamberMenu
Six killed in school bus-car collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad

The school bus, reportedly traveling in the wrong direction, collided head-on with the car.

July 11, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Ghaziabad

ANI

At least six people died in a collision between a school bus and a car on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on July 11 morning, the police said.

According to the police, the school bus was empty and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.

"A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died and 2 are seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction", Ramanand Kushwaha, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police (ADCP) said.

The Mr. Kushwaha further said that the deceased include two children and the injured are being treated.

"The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida", Mr. Kushwaha said.

Earlier on 10th July, at least nine people were killed after a tanker coming at a high speed collided with a tempo in Pratapgarh, said an official. The accident happened on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh.

