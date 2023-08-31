ADVERTISEMENT

Six injured in collision of two DTC buses at Sansad Marg

August 31, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The two DTC buses which collided with each other in central Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Six people, including the drivers, sustained injuries after two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses collided with each other in central Delhi’s Sansad Marg, the police said on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari said a team from the Parliament Street police station reached the spot after being informed about the accident around 11.15 a.m.

Among the injured were the drivers Sandeep Kumar and Sanjay Kumar, the conductors Jagdeep Singh and Rahul, as well as passengers Rupesh Kumar and Mohammad Tanvir, Mr. Tiwari said.

“They were taken to hospital and discharged after first aid, Legal action will be initiated,” an officer said.

CONNECT WITH US