Six including 18-month child injured after loaded truck overturns, falls on van

NEW DELHI

20 July 2021 00:55 IST

Efforts on to trace truck driver who fled the spot

Six people, including two women and an 18-month-old child, were injured after a loaded container truck overturned and fell on their van in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Monday morning, the police said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident, the police said, adding efforts are on to trace him.

The accident happened on Ring Road at around 6 a.m. The police said six people, including two women and an 18-month-old boy, were travelling in the van. They were coming from Dwarka side and were heading towards Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

When the police reached the spot, they found that the container truck had overturned on the van. The container, carrying pulses, was lifted using a crane, the police said.

While four among them were rescued and immediately sent to a nearby hospital, two others who were trapped inside were rescued only later by cutting the roof of the vehicle after lifting the loaded container, a senior police officer said.

Two among the injured have been discharged after treatment while others are still hospitalised, the officer said.

Both the vehicles were removed from the spot and traffic was normalised, the police said.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.