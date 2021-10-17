Six hurt in group clash in Dwarka

Over 25 people detained following the incident

At least six persons were injured in a clash between members of two communities in Dwarka’s Dabri area on Friday night. Over 25 people were detained following the clashes, the police said.

The scuffle started when a tempo driven by a member of a community hit a member of another community in Bindapur JJ Colony. The situation escalated to the point where both groups attacked each other with sticks and swords. At least six persons sustained severe injuries in the incident.

The police said they “disturbed the peace of area with the common object of creating law and order issue”. “They injured each other with the intention of causing such bodily injuries which are sufficient to cause death,” said DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary.

A case under relevant sections of rioting and causing hurt has been registered and the accused are under treatment, said the police.