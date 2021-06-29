Six hurt as two families clash over parking

NEW DELHI

29 June 2021 23:05 IST

Police rule out communal angle

Six people sustained injuries following a clash between two groups in north-east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar. The police have ruled out communal angle.

The police said that two neighbours identified as Om Prakash and Shahnawaz live on the same street. They clashed over parking and thrashed each other with sticks, the police claimed.

The police reached the spot and found Om Prakash and his two sons and Shahnawaz and his two sons injured. They were taken to a hospital for medical examination.

The police said that they have registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint by Om Prakash against Shahnawaz because “Om Prakash is severely injured”. A case under Section 323 of the IPC has been registered against Om Prakash based on the complaint by Shahnawaz because Om Prakash allegedly has minor injuries.

“There is no communal angle but we take taking precautions,” an officer said.