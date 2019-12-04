Six held for robbing taxi driver, passenger of cash, mobile phone

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a cab driver and the passenger travelling with him in Chanakyapuri in the early hours of Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Mohammed Tafiq, Deepak, Manohar Kumar, Karan Singh, Karan, and Rajinder Singh, all drivers by profession. They were arrested after obtaining the CCTV footage from the area.

The police said that a PCR call was received regarding a quarrel at a CNG Pump near Taj Palace Hotel. When the police reached the spot, Durgesh Sharma (38), the cab driver, told them about the robbery.

“Sharma said that he had picked up a passenger from Kaveri Apartments and was on his way to the airport when the incident happened. He stopped the vehicle at a CNG station on San Martin Marg and when he was about to leave, four to five people came towards him and started beating him,” the officer said.

When Sharma resisted, they robbed him of ₹4,500. Seeing this, the passenger intervened and tried to save the driver but the accused thrashed him and robbed him of his phone. “The driver escaped with his taxi. Meanwhile, the passenger rushed to IGI Airport by another taxi as he had to catch his flight,” Mr. Yadav said, adding that a case on charges of robbery was registered and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, CCTV footage was obtained and analysed which helped in identifying the accused. With the help of human intelligence, the accused were arrested, the police said.