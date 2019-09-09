Six held for robbery at gunpoint

Six men have been arrested for allegedly robbing jewellery and cash from a house in west Delhi’s Naraina after holding a woman and the house help at gunpoint, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Kasim Ansari (22), Mohammad Razi (19), Mamoon Ahmed (22), Tasleem (22), Fardeen Siddqui (19) and Bal Kishan (50), they said.

The incident took place on September 6, the police said.

Victims confined

The police said that the victim, in her statement, said that around 11 a.m., when she, her daughter-in-law and their house help were present in the house, two men entered and confined her and the help in the kitchen.

One of them held a pistol towards them, the other caught hold of the help. The both then forcefully took away gold jewellery, including two necklaces, two bangles and rings and ₹1,50,000 cash, the police added.

The accused then allegedly confined the woman and the help in a room and fled, a senior police officer said.

After the matter was reported to the police, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

The police examined the CCTV footage and zeroed in on one of the accused, Razi, with the help of the number plate of his bike and his social media account. During interrogation, he confessed to have committed the robbery along with his accomplices, the officer said.

Subsequently, the other accused and the jeweller who purchased the jewellery from them were arrested, the officer added.

Stolen gold jewellery, ₹1 lakh cash, two two-wheelers, one countrymade pistol with one live cartridge and five mobile phones which were used in the commission of the crime were recovered, the police said.