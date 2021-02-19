Six held for illegal supply of ammunition

In one of the biggest hauls of cartridges in the Capital, 4,500 live bullets seized

Six members of a syndicate illegally supplying ammunition were arrested with 4,500 live cartridges, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Kumar (46), Dipanshu Mishra (35), Ikram (40), Akram (42), Manoj Kumar (39) and Amit Rao (33), they said. The police claimed that it is one of the biggest haul of cartridges in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said six people were arrested by the northern range of Delhi Police’s Special Cell and 4,500 live cartridges were seized from them. Mr. Yadav said the first arrest in the case was made on February 14.

A trap was laid near Mukundpur flyover on Outer Ring Road where Ramesh arrived in a car and handed over a plastic bag to Deepanshu. Both of them were arrested after a brief chase and 4,000 illegal cartridges were recovered from them, the senior official said. At the instance of these two accused, the main source of supply of this syndicate, Amit, was arrested from Mansarovar Industrial Area in Jaipur on Tuesday, he said.

Following more raid the next day, Ikram was arrested from Panipat and Akram from Karnal and 500 cartridges were recovered from his possession. Manoj was arrested from Panchkula, he added. “During interrogation, all the accused disclosed that they are part of an illegal cartridges supply syndicate and received the ammunition from Ramesh. They then supplied them to various people, including criminals in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” Mr. Yadav said.

To earn quick buck

Investigations revealed that Ramesh had been working at Ambala Gun House since 2018 and earned ₹10,000 per month. But owing to his low income, he lured Amit, the owner of Ambala Gun House to sell cartridges illegally in the grey market so that they could earn a quick buck, the senior police officer said.

Amit used to buy cartridges from an ammunition company, but did not make proper entry in the record book. Ramesh and Amit then sold these cartridges at higher rates to various people, including Deepanshu and others at ₹125 per cartridge, he said.