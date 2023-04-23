Six held for Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha leader’s murder in Bindapur

April 23, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Saturday said four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader earlier this month in Dwarka’s Bindapur. Two juveniles were also involved in the crime, the police said, adding that they have been apprehended.

An officer said fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan orchestrated the killing of Najafgarh BJP unit Kisan Morcha president Surendra Matiala. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said the arrested accused are Sohit, 25, Arun Chand, 19, Deepak Berwa, 19, and Yogesh Kumar, 30, the main shooter.

On April 14, Mr. Matiala was shot dead by two unidentified men who had barged into his office in Bindapur.

After an FIR in the murder case was registered at the Bindapur police station, police teams visited the crime spot and analysed CCTV footage.

“They zeroed in on suspects seen on two motorcycles. Two of them were seen firing at the deceased,” the DCP said. One of the motorcycles was found to be stolen.

A case regarding that was registered at the Dwarka South police station. The police found out that the accused behind the motorcycle theft were the same persons involved in the murder. “Based on local intelligence and technical surveillance, it was revealed that Sangwan was the key perpetrator,” the DCP said.

He added that Sangwan had tasked Rohit, a resident of Jhajjar, with the murder. Rohit, in turn, roped in his brother Sohit and the other accused.

All the six accused were soon nabbed and Yogesh Kumar was the last to be arrested from Chandigarh late on Friday night, Mr. Vardhan said.

“Sangwan planned the murder to revive his dwindling group as most of his associates are in jail under MCOCA,” he added. The police are now searching for Sangwan and Rohit, who are on the run.