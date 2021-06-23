Six held for cheating on pretext of giving jobs

They would call victims posing as employees of well-known consultancies

Six men were arrested from north west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Satish Kumar Singh (32), Naveen Kumar (24), Abhishek Shrivastav (23), Ajit Kumar (20), Sudhir (24) and Ravi Singh (20), all residents of Jahangirpuri.

On April 10, a complaint was received where complainant Parvesh Kumar alleged that he had applied for a job of a store supervisor in a department store through an online advertisement, the police said.

He received a call from an unknown person who posed to be the manager of the store and said that they had shortlisted his resume for the role of the store supervisor, the police said.

They asked for documents on WhatsApp. When the documents got verified, they arrange a telephonic interview. Later, they asked him to pay ₹650 for document verification and ₹3,100 for uniform. He paid the amount through UPI application, a senior officer said.

They said that his selection was confirmed and asked him to deposit ₹5,000 for laptop security which they would give him for his work. He paid the money, the officer said.

When they asked for ₹11,000 as insurance, he refused and realised that they were cheating him, the police said.

“During investigation, a fake call centre was found running at Panchvati, Adarsh Nagar and six accused persons were arrested,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

They had opened a call centre at LIC building, Panchvati, Adarsh Nagar, in the name of a consultancy for assisting job aspirants to get jobs in various companies, the police said.

They put their advertisement online for providing jobs in different companies.

They used to get the data of job aspirants and call them in the name of different famous consultancies, the police said.

Thereafter, they used to ask the victims to provide their documents and verify them for the different field and desk jobs in the companies. They asked the victim to pay money on different occasions, the police said.

The accused used to send fake appointment letters of different companies according to the selections of the candidate, they added.