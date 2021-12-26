Six held after baby trafficking racket busted

New Delhi

The Delhi police have arrested six women members of a gang for alleged trafficking of infants, officials said on Saturday.

The gang, involved in the trafficking of over 50 infants, used to buy them from poor parents by offering them money. They used to further sell the babies to childless couples for a hefty amount, the police said.

On December 17, the police received a tip-off that the members would be coming near Gandhi Nagar crematorium at 3.30 p.m. to sell an infant. They conducted a raid and apprehended three women, who had a baby around 8-month-old with them.

Three more members were arrested the next day and a baby girl was rescued, DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo said. Those arrested have been identified as Priya Jain, Priya, Kajal, Rekha, Shivani and Premvati, the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that a few of them had come in contact with an IVF centre and started donating their eggs to be used in IVF process. In this process, they came in contact with several couples who had no children of their own and could not even get through the IVF process, police said.

The gang would identify a pregnant woman having a poor financial background and strike a deal with her and her husband. When the child was born, they used to keep it in their custody, police said.

They would simultaneously identify several possible buyers and circulate the child's photograph among all touts through WhatsApp and sell the child to one who agreed to buy, the DCP said.

The police said Kajal and Priyanka are the masterminds. It is also suspected that their network is spread to other States. Priyanka is absconding and efforts to nab her are on.