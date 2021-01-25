Six detained for raising ‘Pak. zindabad’ slogans in city

Six persons were detained for allegedly raising “Pakistan zindabad” slogans on Sunday near Khan Market metro station, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said a PCR call was received at 1 a.m. that some people heard slogans, after which policemen reached the spot.

Two men, three woman and a teeanger were found at the spot. They were on electric bikes at that time.

During questioning, it was revealed that they were members of two families, who had come for sightseeing around India Gate.

They rented bikes and started racing and had kept each other’s name based on countries, which included Pakistan, therefore they had said “Pakistan zindabad” in a lighter vein, the officer said, adding that they were released after a few hours.