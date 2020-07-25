Six days on, slum dwellers living in pitiable conditions

Anna Nagar JJ cluster residents, whose houses were swept away in the rain on Sunday, have been living under pitiable conditions in open tents where they were shifted after the incident.

Power outage

Sunil (45), who works as a sweeper in Nehru Place, on Thursday said there was no power. “Suddenly around 12.30 p.m., there was a power outage. All-day, we made continuous requests to officials — who were around — and also made a few calls to authorities concerned but nothing happened,” he said.

Finally, late in the night, the residents allegedly threatened to protest if the issue was not resolved. “We told a policeman that we need electricity because the tents are adjacent to a drain. Mosquitos and other insects are a concern. Around 12.30 a.m., the power was restored,” he added.

The downpour throughout the week, especially Thursday’s showers, increased troubles for the residents.

“There are carpets here and water seeps through the tents. Every time it rains, we run to the metro station or a temple nearby. When the rain stops, we come back and sleep on wet carpets. Some of us have our own mattresses,” said Sunil’s daughter Neha. She said the situation only increases the chance of them falling sick.

Talking about basic amenities and essential items, the residents said the toilets “are too dirty for use”.

Referring to the public toilets installed next to the site, a resident, Baljeet, said: “No one comes to clean the toilets. We have to clean them ourselves. There is no water inside the facility,” he said, adding that most of the residents use the toilets in the colony where they were living, asking favours from neighbours or the public toilets installed there.

Many residents complained of not being able to change clothes as all their belongings were washed away. Several NGOs and individuals have donated clothes to them. “We owned a house till last week and now, I am dependent on other for clothes,” said Santosh.

‘Nothing has happened’

The residents said officials concerned visit them only to take down their names and give them assurances.

“Nothing has happened so far,” they said, adding that they have been promised to be shifted to a nearby shelter.

Another resident — Satish — whose house has developed cracks, said: “Some officials said they might move us to a government school. But, after schools re-open, we would not have that shelter too. We need something more permanent.”

CHD writes to DM

On Thursday, Centre for Holistic Development wrote to the District Magistrate (Central) stating that all households of the said JJ Cluster are eligible for EWS Housing.

“According to the city-wide slum survey conducted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board [DUSIB] starting June 2019, close to 800 families from this slum provided documentary evidence confirming their eligibility for relocation/rehabilitation at EWS Housing complex,” wrote Sunil Kumar Aledia, requesting that these families be relocated to “stable and dignified EWS housing at the earliest” in the wake of increased vulnerability of the residents in wake of the pandemic.