Six clubs sealed in Capital for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

New Delhi

26 December 2020 00:17 IST

Overcrowding, no social distancing or masks in most cases, say officials

The Delhi government’s Excise Department fully or partly sealed a total of eight night clubs and bars in the past one month and imposed fines totalling around ₹1.15 crore on them for violating COVID-related guidelines or other rules, said authorities.

In most cases there was overcrowding, no social distancing, and people were not wearing masks, according to officials.

‘Strong message’

“Penalty was imposed on all of them to send a strong message to the industry to follow COVID guidelines and Excise Department rules. Health is of paramount importance and we cannot afford to have a fourth wave [COVID-19 infection]. Every time, a peak happens around festive season and people should take precautions,” Rahul Singh, Commissioner of Department of Excise, Entertainment and Luxury Tax, told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

The clubs that were sealed include Key Night Club in Hotel Samrat, Kautilya Marg; and Soho in The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri. In Privee, Shangrila Eros Hotel, and Club BW in Hotel Surya, New Friends Colony, the department found liquor being served to underage people.

Other clubs that were fully or partly sealed were Majestic Cafe in Pusa Road, Bokan situated in Community Center in East of Kailash, Air Bar and Lounge in West Punjabi Bagh, and Moti Mahal DX in Panchkuian Road. Some of these clubs have reopened after paying the fine.

About the violations at nightclub Privee, the inspection report said: “The inspecting team entered the club around 3 a.m. and observed that around 325-350 persons were inside the club and it was jam-packed. No social distancing was being followed and nobody was wearing a mask. All blatant violation of the Standard operating procedure issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).”

Overcapacity

According to the COVID-19 guidelines of the DDMA, clubs and bars are allowed to operate at 50% of total seating capacity.

The ones with L-16 licence (night clubs mostly in five-star hotels) can operate 24 hours and establishments with L-17 licence (clubs/bars) can operate till 1 a.m.

Majestic Café and Bokan were sealed for violation of COVID-related rules.

Also, there were extra seats than approved capacity and liquor was served outside the licensed premises, according to documents.

The third floor of the Air Bar and Lounge was sealed as their excise licence was only for the second floor.

Soho was sealed for violating COVID-related rules.

Part of the Moti Mahal DX was sealed for serving non-duty paid liquor and Key Night Club for not following COVID-related rules.