Six arrested for watching, sharing child pornography

In an initiative against online child pornography, the police have arrested six persons for sharing pictures and videos with sexually offensive contents against children.

DCP (Cyber Crime Unit) Anyesh Roy said that the accused have been identified as Sanju Rathod (25), Amit Mandal (24), Narender Kumar (22), Revti Nandan Anand (34), Lok Raj Yajurvedi (61) and Sudama Ram (29).

The police said that an operation called MASOOM (Mitigation of Adolescent Sexually Offensive Online Material) has been launched to act against sexually offensive content involving children that is being circulated and shared online.

They said that as part of the international monitoring collaboration against online child pornography they have started receiving technical inputs in the form of “CyberTips” from big social media and instant messaging platforms like Facebook.

“The CyberTips are collated by an international collaborative forum called National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and shared with Delhi Police as per the digital trail of the sexual offender. Acting on these CyberTips, CyPAD unit has further developed the digital trail of the sexual predators involved in these heinous crimes. Based on technical investigation, the actual offenders have been identified and arrested in the large-scale operation,” Mr. Roy said.

“While Narender is a third-year student of engineering, Sanju works as a daily-wage labour in Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. Amit works in the housekeeping department of a prominent automobile company in Gurugram, Sudama works as a cashier in a retail store of a popular fashion designer in south Delhi and Revti Nandan works as a tailor,” the officer said.

The police said that Lok Raj, who is a senior citizen, used to work with Red Cross Society and now runs a grocery store. Mr. Raj had created a fake social media profile to communicate on various platforms, they said.