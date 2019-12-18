Six arrested for Seelampur violence, Section 144 imposed

Six persons have been arrested in connection with violence that erupted in Seelampur during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday, police said on December 18.

A senior police officer said that two First Information Reports were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday; one in Jafrabad and another in Seelampur. In all 21 people, including 15 security personnel, were injured.

Police said that Section 144 was imposed in the area to maintain law and order. Police also patrolled the area on Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure.