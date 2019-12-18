Delhi

Six arrested for Seelampur violence, Section 144 imposed

Demonstrators throw stones towards police during the anti- CAA protest in Seelampur, Delhi on December 17, 2019

Demonstrators throw stones towards police during the anti- CAA protest in Seelampur, Delhi on December 17, 2019   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In all 21 poeple, including 15 security personnel, were injured during Tuesday’s violence

Six persons have been arrested in connection with violence that erupted in Seelampur during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday, police said on December 18.

A senior police officer said that two First Information Reports were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday; one in Jafrabad and another in Seelampur. In all 21 people, including 15 security personnel, were injured.

Police said that Section 144 was imposed in the area to maintain law and order. Police also patrolled the area on Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure.

