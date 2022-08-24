Six arrested for running fake education centre in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

A fake marksheet and degree racket was busted after six people were arrested for running a bogus education centre in south-east Delhi’s Kilkori village, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rehan, 25, Kaif, 27, Rekha, 26, Poonam, 22, Deepika 22 and Amita, 22. Rehan and Kaif owned the institute named ‘Mountain Institute of Management and Technology’ at in Sunlight Colony. They were arrested on July 13.

DCP (South East) Esha Pandey said the accused obtained data of prospective targets from a job portal and then assured them of providing outdated certificates of graduation courses like BBA, BCA and MCA degrees and professional certificate courses without them having to appear in any exam.

Job opportunities

A senior police officer said the accused would contact the victims and promise them that these degrees and marksheets would get them better jobs in the private sector. “Not every victim was aware that these degrees were fake,” he said, adding that many just agreed because of better job opportunities. The officer said that in many companies in the private sector, there is no employee verification done, hence, it was easier for the accused to target them.

The accused had promised the victims that their attendance would get updated on the college portal, They were assured that somebody would give exams on their behalf and that their record would be maintained on the college website, the police said.

“The payment was being received through UPI and other online modes. After receiving the payment, they used to provide fake degrees of recognised universities to the candidate whose record would never get updated in the respective varsities,” the DCP said.

The arrested have been booked under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.