Six arrested for looting ₹3.9 crore cash from travel company at gunpoint

Six persons were arrested for robbing ₹3.9 crore rupees at gunpoint from a transport company in Kishangarh, the police said on Thursday, adding that ₹1.15 crore of the looted cash has also been recovered.

The robbery took place on July 11 at 10.45 p.m., when seven or eight masked men armed with knives and guns entered the office of Bikaner Assam Roadlines India Ltd and surrounded the employees, said DCP (North) Manoj Meena. After snatching the keys of the locker, they proceeded to carry away what was estimated by the officer’s manager to be ₹30 lakh in cash. However, after further checking, the total robbed amount was found to be ₹3.9 crores, said the officer, adding that the company’s owner was in Assam when the incident took place.

After a case was registered, police teams conducted technical surveillance, analysed prison data and interrogated employees of the transport company, said an officer. CCTV footage of the route also led the police to identify two vehicles linked to one Pramod of Sarai Kale Khan, DCP Meena said, adding that he was arrested soon after.

Under interrogation, the accused revealed that he, along with his associates — Ankush, Tanzim, Dev, Himanshu, Ranjan, Faizal, Shanu, Mangal Pandey and others — carried out the heist based on the information of two employees of the travel company, identified as Upender and Kailash.

Five associates — Ankush Tomar, 30, Kailash Chauhan, 48, Upender Kumar, 36, Shanu Ali, 43, Faisal, 18 — were subsequently arrested following a manhunt. The accused revealed that Upender had shown them the office while the others had carried out a recce of the location. After arranging a vehicle and weapons, the accused fled to a hotel near the Ghaziabad border and later to a flat in Nand Nagri where the money was divided amongst them, police said, adding that a hunt is on to find the remaining accused.