Six arrested for cheating people by promising job at Delhi airport

New Delhi

25 December 2021 01:06 IST

The Delhi police have arrested six persons, including five women, for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them a job at the luggage and ticketing wing of the IGI Airport, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Prakash Rai, Aarti, Neetu, Aarti, Pooja Kumari and Poonam. According to police, they received a complaint regarding a case of cheating at the Cyber Police Station in north-west district, where the complainant alleged that he saw an advertisement on Facebook regarding a job placement after which he called on the given number.

Subsequently, he received a call for submitting his identity documents on December 1. On December 4, he again received a call saying that his documents were verified and he had to deposit ₹2,550 as processing fee for the job. Later, he received another call asking for ₹8,500 as security fee for a kit for the training course. “After few days, he was again asked to deposit ₹10,000 more as parcel delivery fee for the kit and was asked to report to IGI Airport’s gate number 2 to meet one Sameer Sharma,” police said.

However, when he went to the airport, there was no one by the name Sameer there and when he contacted the accused, they went incommunicado, officers said.