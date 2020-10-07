Delhi

Six arrested for betting on IPL match

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly betting on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, the police said.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said the accused have been identified as Gaurav Sejwal, Sonu Rathi, Sahil Luthra, Mohit Dagar, Hemant Dalal and Sanjay Rathi. He said a tip-off was received after which a raid was conducted at a house in Rajpur Khurd village on Monday. “On reaching the spot, the police found six people sitting with a laptop and making entries of betting,” Mr. Thakur said. Cash worth ₹1,19,700, nine mobile phones and a laptop were seized during the raid, the police said, adding that a case has been registered.

