Six arrested as police conduct raids in BJP leader murder case

May 04, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

15 raids in Delhi and six in Haryana conducted against members of Kapil Sangwan gang

The Hindu Bureau

At least six people were arrested and 20 detained on Wednesday as the police conducted raids in Delhi and Haryana in connection with the murder of a Delhi BJP leader in Bindapur area of Dwarka earlier this month.

The police said as many as 21 teams, comprising over 300 personnel, raided 15 locations in Delhi and six in Haryana to nab members of Kapil Sangwan’s gang.

On April 14, Delhi BJP Kisan morcha leader Surender Matiala was shot dead at his office in Bindapur. A senior police officer said that during inquiry, Sangwan’s involvement had come to the fore. He added that eight people had already been arrested in connection with the murder and that one sharpshooter, nabbed from Chandigarh, was a Sangwan gang member.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said one bulletproof SUV, ₹20 lakh from the house of an extortionist, three illegal pistols and narcotic substance among other things were recovered from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Rajpal alias Raju Gahlot, Mohit, Jitender Dahiya, Nitin Narulla alias Appu, Nikhil and Deepak. The DCP said that as per technical intelligence and sources, Sangwan is believed to be out of country.

