Situation in Delhi under fully control: Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla

His comments came after violent clashes claimed the life of a policeman in North East Delhi

In the wake of violence in some parts of Delhi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday said the situation in the national capital was fully under control and sufficient forces were deployed on the ground.

The home secretary’s comments came after violent clashes claimed the life of a policeman in North East Delhi.

“The situation in Delhi is fully under control. Senior police officials are on the ground and sufficient forces are also deployed at the spot,” Mr. Bhalla told reporters here.

Feb 24, 2020

