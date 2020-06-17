‘Site promoting e-pharmacies on Aarogya Setu suspended’

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that a website, promoting sale of medicines through e-pharmacies, which was linked to Aarogya Setu mobile app has been suspended.
Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya, appearing for the Centre, said that the operation of the website http://www.aarogya setumitr.in has been suspended. vFollowing the ASG’s statement, Justice Navin Chawla disposed of the petition seeking to delink the website from Aarogya Setu mobile app.
Issues raised
The ASG also submitted that if at all the website is to be relaunched, the Centre shall keep in mind the issues raised by the petitioners — South Chemists and Distributors Association — in the present petition.
The association, in its plea, had said the website is linked to the official mobile app Aarogya Setu in a highly illegal, arbitrary and discriminatory manner as the website promotes and acts as a marketing tool for e-pharmacies only.
There is no mention that medicines can also be procured by the local pharmacy stores which operate offline, the plea said. It said there is absolutely no basis for a government-owned platform be used to promote private commercial ventures.
The plea said the criteria for getting listed as a vendor on the website is that the entity should be an e-pharmacy, which is arbitrary, without any intelligible differentia, wholly illegal and discriminatory .
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath