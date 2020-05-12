Delhi

SIT to probe Gurugram teen’s death

A Special Investigation Team has been constituted by the Gurugram Police to probe the death of a teenager in DLF Phase-V here a week ago.

The 17-year-old was found dead after a girl made a social media post accusing him of molestation three years ago.

Headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-level officer, the SIT comprises an Inspector and a Sub-Inspector. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Chander Mohan said the SIT would probe the “scientific” and “cyber” aspects of the case.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the police to render counselling to the girl and the friends of the deceased and record their statements. The Commission has also directed them to remove the posts still circulating on the Internet.

The teenager’s aunt said the police had already recorded the statements of two of the boy’s friends.

