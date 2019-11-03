SIT to probe clash at Tis Hazari Courts

The scuffle between the Delhi Police officers and lawyers inside Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday will be probed by a Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch, said officials.

The Delhi Police said: “There are complaints from both the sides and cases under relevant sections are being registered. The CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being examined. It has been decided that an SIT of the Crime Branch will investigate the case.”

In another decision, the entire incident will be enquired into by a team headed by a Special Commissioner of Police-rank officer to ascertain the sequence of events. “Further action will be taken based on its findings,” the statement read.

In videos of the incident, several lawyers can be seen vandalising jail vans and breaking its side mirrors. Some of them can be seen surrounding a police officer and hitting him.

Barricades destroyed

The incident impacted Karkardooma courts where a large number of lawyers protested for over an hour on Saturday evening.

The police barricades installed outside the court premises were damaged.

Bar Council of Delhi Chairman K.C. Mittal said: “We strongly condemn the brutal and unprovoked attack on lawyers by the police at Tis Hazari Courts. One lawyer is critical. A young lawyer was beaten in a lock-up, a high-handedness of the police. They should be dismissed and prosecuted. We stand with Delhi lawyers.”

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “Unprovoked firing & brutal lathicharge on lawyers in #tishazari is a result of BJP Govt’s criminal apathy not only towards the law but defenders of the law- the lawyers. INC demands that HM, Shri Amit Shah should apologize to the lawyers & lodge an FIR against guilty officials [sic].”