SIT probing riots prepares draft chargesheets

NEW DELHI

25 May 2020 00:58 IST

751 cases were filed during riots; 60 transferred to SIT

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi police investigating the Delhi riots cases has prepared draft chargesheets in many cases, including that of IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder, said a senior police officer on Sunday

The riots that took place between February 23 and 26 in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad, Maujpur, Gokalpuri and Wazirabad, a total of 53 people were killed and more than 500 sustained serious injuries. As per police records, a total of 92 houses, 57 shops, 500 vehicles, six godowns, two schools, four factories and four religious places were burnt down during the riots.

The officer said that a total of 751 cases were filed during the riots and 60 cases, including ones where a loss of life was reported, were transferred to the SIT. The probe was monitored by MHA on weekly basis. “The SIT has completed investigation in most of the cases and preparation of chargesheet is in the final stage. It would be filed in the last week of May or in the first week of June. The draft is ready and is being checked by a senior officer before it is submitted in court,” said the officer.

The officer said that as in most of the cases the accused involved were arrested and it been more than 75 days, as per law, they have a 90-day period for filing the chargesheet.

On March 2, the Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Shahrukh Pathan, who had fired at head constable Deepak Dahiya and others during the riots. However, the North East district police have filed a chargesheet in 20 cases where loss of property or injuries happened during the riots.

The officer said that in all cases related to the Delhi riots, a total of 1,273 people have been arrested.

“The investigation was affected due to COVID-19 and the lockdown. But now that the restrictions have been relaxed, the investigation has gained momentum again. The chargesheet in all the cases registered during riots will be submitted at the earliest,” the officer said.

He added that they will be filing chargesheet in the case of Ankit Sharma’s murder, Head Constable Ratna Lal’s murder, Dilbar Negi’s murder, Shahrukh Khan’s pistol case, Akbari Devi’s murder and attempt to murder case of DCP Amit Sharma in the first phase as in all of these cases people found involved were arrested. Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was arrested in connection with Ankit Sharma’s case.

Delhi Police Special Cell is also probing the conspiracy behind the Delhi riots.