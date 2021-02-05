SIT identifiesgroup thatguided farmersto Red Fort

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police has identified a group of men who allegedly guided protesters to Red Fort on Republic Day, said a senior officer on Thursday.

With the help of CCTV and mobile footage, the police had identified the two-wheelers that were guiding the tractors. The vehicles were found to be registered in west Delhi.

“We had called around six people for questioning at the Crime Branch office on Tuesday. After getting their statement, they were allowed to go. In the footage obtained by the police, it could be seen that a group of bikers was guiding the route to tractor drivers and the mob to the Red Fort,” said the officer.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by their unions on January 26. Many among them, driving tractors, entered the premises of Red Fort.