Sisters drown in Agra Canal near Kalindi Kunj

New Delhi

22 October 2020 00:30 IST

Two sisters drowned in Agra Canal in south-east Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Wednesday. They said that a PCR call was received around 2 p.m. regarding the incident. When police reached the spot, they were informed that Anjali (15) and Nandani (8), residents of Sarita Vihar Priyanka Camp, were playing near the canal and went close to the water to pick up plastic bottles and other articles but drowned because of deep water.

Police said that their brother Satyam (10), shouted for help and on hearing his cries, private divers tried to rescue them. They pulled them out of the water but the girls were declared brought dead at the hospital.

