Sisters arrested for theft

Two sisters have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cases of theft in south Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the women — Lalita (25) and her younger sister Damini (22) are from Madhya Pradesh.

The police said that the first case was registered on November 5 at Kotla Mubarakpur police station in which the complainant reported a theft of ₹50,000 inside a bank. The second case was reported from a temple in Chhatarpur the same day in which the complainant stated that he withdrew ₹50,000 after which he went to the temple and while returning, he found the money missing. A case was registered at Mehrauli police station.

CCTV footage was scrutinised and two women were found moving in a suspicious manner. The suspects were identified and surveillance was mounted. “A tip-off was received that the women were in Pushp Vihar after which a trap was laid and they were apprehended,” Mr. Thakur said, adding that the stolen money was recovered from them.

During interrogation, they allegedly told the police that they visited cities during festival and marriage seasons and targeted people in crowded places.

“Accused Lalita disclosed that she was apprehended in a theft case in Delhi and sent to Jail about 15-16 months ago,” the officer added.