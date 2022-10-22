Sisoida inaugurates new teacher training block

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida on Friday inaugurated new block at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to train in-service and pre-service teachers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Sisoida said, “This new training block of SCERT will take teacher training standards to new heights in Delhi. Here our teachers can be trained in a good environment with world-class facilities. This new block will also act as a centre for research and innovation in the field of education in Delhi.”

He added that the government has done the work of providing facilities for this training. However, beyond this, it is SCERT’s responsibility to ensure excellent training for the teachers. “When people talk about quality teacher training all over the world, people should take the name of SCERT, Delhi,” Mr. Sisoida said.

The block has five large training halls, an auditorium, conference room, faculty office, Inset room and a canteen. The SCERT in the academic session 2021-22 has trained more than 82,000 teachers for Mission Buniyaad and so far 39,405 teachers have been trained under our three Mindset Curriculum in the current session.

The SCERT is currently developing a teacher-training management system to track teacher training and professional development of teachers in the future. This will include a database of 62,000 teacher profiles, training assignments, growth and training resources.