ADVERTISEMENT

Sisodia’s padayatra to begin tomorrow

Published - August 15, 2024 12:30 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday put off former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s padayatra to August 16.

The party said the decision was taken as the Delhi police advised them against starting the leader’s march on Wednesday in view of security concerns ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

“The police advice was genuine and therefore we agreed to postpone the padayatra,” Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj told reporters, adding that they did not want any “confrontation” on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US