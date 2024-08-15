Sisodia’s padayatra to begin tomorrow

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday put off former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s padayatra to August 16.

The party said the decision was taken as the Delhi police advised them against starting the leader’s march on Wednesday in view of security concerns ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

“The police advice was genuine and therefore we agreed to postpone the padayatra,” Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj told reporters, adding that they did not want any “confrontation” on the occasion.