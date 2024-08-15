GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sisodia’s padayatra to begin tomorrow

Published - August 15, 2024 12:30 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday put off former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s padayatra to August 16.

The party said the decision was taken as the Delhi police advised them against starting the leader’s march on Wednesday in view of security concerns ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

“The police advice was genuine and therefore we agreed to postpone the padayatra,” Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj told reporters, adding that they did not want any “confrontation” on the occasion.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.