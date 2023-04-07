Sisodia’s name left out of ED’s third chargesheet; AAP says there is no excise scam

April 07, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed there is “no excise scam” after a second supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case did not name former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused. The ED has not named Mr. Sisodia as an accused in the three chargesheets filed in the court so far.

“The message is clear. Build pressure and try to break a person mentally. There is no excise scam and that is why Manish Sisodia’s name is not there in the third chargesheet as well,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

Mr. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody till April 17 in the matter and the court of Special Judge M.K. Nagpal is scheduled to hear his bail plea on April 12. On Wednesday, the ED had told the court that its probe into the money laundering case against Mr. Sisodia was at a “crucial” stage and it had found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged scam.

YSR Congress MP’s son

The ED’s new chargesheet named Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole constituency of Andhra Pradesh; Rajesh Joshi, owner of Chariot Media Production Private Limited; and Gautam Malhotra, son of former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotra, as accused. The ED has also named five companies as accused. With this, the number of accused chargesheeted in the case since November 2022 rose to 25.

The court will hear the matter on April 14.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) had lodged an FIR in the alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of Delhi in 2022. Based on the CBI case, the ED is conducting a money laundering probe and has arrested nine persons.

HC asks CBI to respond

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the CBI to respond to Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea in the case. The senior AAP leader, in his plea, has claimed that he is “totally innocent” and a “victim of political witch-hunt”.

On March 31, a trial court had dismissed Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea in the matter, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of ₹90-₹100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

Before the High Court, Mr. Sisodia’s counsel challenged the trial court’s decision and pointed out the other accused in the case were either not arrested or had been granted bail.

The court granted two weeks to the probe agency to file its response.