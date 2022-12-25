Sisodia’s letter an attempt to catch SC’s attention: Ramesh Bidhuri

December 25, 2022 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

A day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena accusing him of bypassing the elected government in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri said this was an attempt to start a public debate on the division of power and attract the Supreme Court’s attention to it before the hearing on the case filed by the Aam Aadmi Party.

The AAP government had last year moved the apex court on the issue of power tussle in the Capital, which is scheduled to be heard on January 8, 2023.

Saying that the L-G had the right to call for files under Administrative Rule 19(5), Mr. Bidhuri claimed that the AAP government had kept several files related to development works pending for a long time and only cleared them after the L-G summoned them.

Citing an example, he said, “32 States and Union Territories have approved the provisions related to 5G rollout, but the Kejriwal government in Delhi was sitting on the file for one-and-a-half years and when the Lieutenant Governor sent a reminder, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia tried to stop the clearance by sending it to the Law Department. Ultimately, the L-G himself had to approve the 5G file by coordinating with all the departments.”

In his letter to the L-G on Friday, Mr. Sisodia had said, “Your office has, in the recent past, resorted to the practice of calling for files from various departments through their respective secretaries, the Chief Secretary and transacting business thereon such as approving the issuance of notifications etc., completely bypassing the Minister concerned as also the Cabinet.”

The Deputy CM also alleged that the “recent actions” of the L-G were contrary to law.