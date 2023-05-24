Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till June 1; AAP accuses police of misbehaviour

May 24, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

A court here on Tuesday extended till June 1 the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A war of words ensued after the hearing at the Rouse Avenue court as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that a policeman misbehaved with Mr. Sisodia while escorting him to jail. Delhi PWD Minister Atishi tweeted a video showing a policeman pushing the Aam Aadmi Party leader while he was talking to reporters.

Delhi Police, however, defended the policeman’s action and dismissed the charge as “propaganda”. Sources said the party is considering legal recourse over the incident.

The former Deputy CM has been in jail since February 26, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him for alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. The ED launched a money laundering probe based on the CBI case and has arrested 12 persons so far, including Mr. Sisodia on March 9.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal directed jail authorities to consider providing the former Deputy CM a chair and a table along with books inside prison.

After leaving the courtroom, Mr. Sisodia was met by reporters questioning him on the ongoing confrontation between the AAP government and the Centre over the control of bureaucrats.

He replied, “[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi has become very arrogant,” before he was seen being seen dragged away by a policemen in the viral video.

While Ms. Atishi on Twitter sought the suspension of the officer, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, “Do the police have the right to misbehave with Manish ji like this? Have the police been given orders from above to do this?”

At a press conference, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Did Modi ji ask the police to do this? Delhi Police should immediately suspend this officer.”

“The PM has become arrogant and the country will never forget such misconduct with the best Education Minister in the country,” he added.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi Police said in a tweet in Hindi, “The matter of the policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in the Rouse Avenue court is propaganda. The policeman’s response as publicised in the video was imperative from a security point of view. It is against the law to issue statements to the media by the accused in judicial custody.”