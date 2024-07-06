ADVERTISEMENT

Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till July 15

Published - July 06, 2024 11:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Saturday extended till July 15 the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 26 last year. 

However, Mr. Sisodia was granted permission to release funds for various development works in his constituency of Patparganj under the MLALAD scheme.

The former Deputy CM had sought permission to release ₹3 crore for development works at Khichripur village, East Vinod Nagar, Railway Colony, and Mandawali.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US