Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till July 15

A court here on Saturday extended till July 15 the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 26 last year.

However, Mr. Sisodia was granted permission to release funds for various development works in his constituency of Patparganj under the MLALAD scheme.

The former Deputy CM had sought permission to release ₹3 crore for development works at Khichripur village, East Vinod Nagar, Railway Colony, and Mandawali.