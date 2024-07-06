GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till July 15

Published - July 06, 2024 11:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Saturday extended till July 15 the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 26 last year. 

However, Mr. Sisodia was granted permission to release funds for various development works in his constituency of Patparganj under the MLALAD scheme.

The former Deputy CM had sought permission to release ₹3 crore for development works at Khichripur village, East Vinod Nagar, Railway Colony, and Mandawali.

