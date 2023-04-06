Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till April 17, ED says fresh evidence found

April 06, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday told a court here that its investigation into the alleged Delhi excise policy scam has found fresh evidence against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

After the agency produced Mr. Sisodia in the Rouse Avenue Court and sought the extension of his judicial custody, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal extended it till April 17.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Mr. Sisodia on February 26 over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

Based on the CBI case, the ED initiated a money laundering probe and arrested nine persons, including Mr. Sisodia on March 9.

Advocate Zoheb Hussain, representing the ED in the court, said, “We are gathering some fresh evidence. There is some crucial evidence that is still being unearthed. It is related to hawala operators.” He added that the investigation is at a crucial stage.

Mr. Sisodia’s counsel Vivek Jain contended that the ED does not have evidence to prove the money laundering charge. Mr. Jain told the court that none of the ingredients, even prima facie, is made out against his client.

“Admittedly, not a single penny has come to my account or any of my family members’ accounts. There is nothing connecting me to the proceeds of crime. There is nothing alleged against me as far as money laundering offence is concerned,” the AAP leader’s counsel added.

On the ED’s request, the court adjourned the case for hearing on April 12.

As per the CBI, the excise policy was modified to extend undue favours to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced, and L-1 (wholesaler) licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval.

The ED chargesheet stated that a portion of the alleged kickbacks was diverted through “hawala” channels for the Aam Aadmi Party’s poll campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly election.