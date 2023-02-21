Sisodia’s claims on frequently shuffling PWD Secretaries ‘false’: L-G Secretariat

February 21, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The allegations by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of Secretaries in the Public Works Department (PWD) being regularly transferred are “habitually false and misleading”, sources in the Lieutenent-Governor’s Secretariat said on Monday.

“The statement has been obviously issued by Mr. Sisodia to divert attention of the people from the utter failure of PWD under the AAP government,” said an official source.

There was no fresh response from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on the matter.

Last Saturday, the AAP leader had alleged that the L-G had shuffled the PWD Secretary every six months to make the department “headless and stall the infrastructure works” of the government.

“By shuffling five PWD Secretaries in the last two and half years, sometimes within two months, and keeping the position intentionally vacant at times, the L-G has turned the PWD into a ‘headless’ body and sabotaged development of the State,” the Deputy CM had said.

The official at the L-G Secretariat, however, said, “Mr. Sisodia is not even aware of the very basic fact that the L-G [Vinai Kumar Saxena] took charge just nine months ago.”

He also alleged that Mr. Sisodia’s statement “exhibits utter and unfortunate lack of knowledge of procedures and ground realities”.

Claiming that not a single official serving as PWD Secretary has been “transferred” by Mr. Saxena in his nine-month tenure, the official said, “On September 16, 2022, H. Rajesh Prasad, serving as Principal Secretary was ‘relieved’ from GNCTD for serving in Jammu and Kashmir by the Union Government. On February 15, 2023, Vikas Anand serving as Secretary (PWD) was ‘relieved’ from GNCTD to enable the officer to join the Union Government as Joint Secretary for which he had been empanelled and had subsequently applied for.”

“It would be further educative for Mr. Sisodia to know that such ‘relieving’ of officers in any cadre are done as per laid down procedures and norms of DoPT and additionally the MHA, which is the Cadre Controlling Authority in case of the AGMUT Cadre,” the official added.