Sisodia writes to Shah over transfer of official

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the Director of Education should remain posted in Delhi till the current education session (March 2021) as removing him from his post will harm the State government’s efforts to continue education of children during the COVID-19 crisis.
On Thursday, Union Home Ministry had ordered the transfer of Delhi’s Director of Education Binay Bhushan to Andman and Nicobar Islands.
“The Delhi government is trying to continue the education of children in some way even in this era of crisis through step-by-step planning. The sudden removal of the Delhi Education Director amid the crisis would greatly harm the efforts of the Delhi government of supporting the education of children during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” Mr. Sisodia wrote.
Mr. Sisodia asked Mr. Shah the reason behind Mr. Bhushan’s transfer, saying, “Were you not happy that government schools in Delhi have yielded good results? Did you not feel that the officials and their teams who have made this possible should be commended and have their work put forth in front of the entire country?”
Mr. Sisodia requested the Home Minister to reconsider his decision and change the order of transfer.
‘Consult States’
“Please ensure that before ordering the inter-State transfers of any officer, the Chief Ministers of those States are consulted. I hope you will not disappoint me and make a positive decision on the above at the earliest,” Mr. Sisodia added.
