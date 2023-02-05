ADVERTISEMENT

Sisodia writes to FM, seeks grant of ₹927 crore for G-20 preparations

February 05, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

In his letter, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Delhi government has not been given any financial support either as its share from the central taxes or as additional grants

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking a grant of ₹927 crore for the Delhi government to take up special development works for the G-20 Summit.

Mr. Sisodia said various departments have outlined plans for infrastructure development and beautification of spots where G-20 events are scheduled, in addition to proposals for events and functions across the city.

“The Delhi government requires ₹927 crore in order to complete these special preparations. Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena is engaged in a continuous review and has given his assent for these preparations and events,” he wrote.

Mr. Sisodia claimed that the Centre has not given the Delhi government any financial support either as its share from the central taxes or as additional grants. He added that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi too does not receive funds based on the size of the population under its jurisdiction.

“As such, it is clear that the Delhi government would find it difficult to spend an extra ₹927 crore for the organisation of the G-20 Summit out of the regular financial resources. Therefore, in light of the importance of the summit and the need for the related events taking place in Delhi to be held successfully, I request you to provide us with the requisite amount from the Central government,” the Deputy CM wrote.

He added that this amount would be of great assistance in making sure that various events and functions planned by the Delhi government can take place seamlessly and the preparations completed on time.

